Calm Prevails In Border Areas

Chandigarh/ Srinagar/Jammu/Jaipur: Calm prevailed in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, especially in the border areas, on Sunday, following an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea.

Authorities have asked people to resume their normal activities and maintain calm.

In Punjab’s Amritsar and Jalandhar, the district administrations said that people may resume their work as usual. “All is well here in Jalandhar. According to the information received, there is nothing to worry and work may resume as usual. Forces are on a constant vigil,” Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said.

In Amritsar, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney along with Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar took a round of the city and its markets. “Thank you to the brave and resilient people of Amritsar. We are incredibly proud of how each one of you responded with bravery, patience, and trust in one another and in the administration. Wishing you a pleasant day-Enjoy your Sunday,” DC Sawhney posted on X.

Punjab, which shares a 553-km border with Pakistan, various routine day-to-day activities were back to normal. Similarly, there was a semblance of normalcy in Kashmir Valley as residents witnessed the first night in six days without the sound of aircraft, missiles and drones flying overhead. “There was no ceasefire violation reported from any sector along the Line of Control in Kashmir after 11 pm on Saturday,” officials said. A large number of people who had migrated from border areas to relatively safer areas, however, want to wait a couple of days before returning home. No overnight cross-border shelling or drone activity was reported from anywhere across the Jammu region. An uneasy calm prevailed on the borders, especially along the Line of Control (LoC) in the worst-hit twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri, throughout the night, the officials said.

They said no ceasefire violation or drone activity was reported from anywhere, bringing relief to the people who woke up in a peaceful atmosphere and resumed normal activities this morning. However, in Rajasthan, a blackout was imposed in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other border areas in the state on Sunday night as a precautionary measure in the wake of Saturday’s violation by Pakistan of an understanding reached with India following four days of military confrontation.

The measure was put in place in Barmer at 8 pm, while it started at 7.30 pm in Jaisalmer.

Sometime after the blackout, there were reports that some red lights, suspected to be of drones, were spotted in the sky in Barmer. However, there is no official confirmation regarding it. The security forces remain alert, though.

The North Western Railway (NWR) has also restored the train services that were cancelled or partially cancelled on Saturday due to the tensions between the two countries.