Calcutta High Court reserves judgement on bail plea of TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on a bail prayer by senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal who was arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case.

Mondal's counsel Kapil Sibal claimed that he has been in custody for more than four months, while the main accused in the case, BSF officer Satish Kumar, was granted bail after only 33 days.

CBI counsel DP Singh opposed the bail prayer claiming that Mondal stands on a different footing than Kumar in his ability to derail the investigation, asserting that he may try to influence the witnesses.

Hearing all the parties in the matter, the division bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi reserved judgement on Mondal's bail prayer.