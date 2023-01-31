CAG India takes over chairmanship of audit institutions of G20 nations

New Delhi: Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has taken over the chairmanship of SAI20, with India assuming the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022.



The SAI 20 Engagement Group of G20 nations recognises the crucial role of Supreme Audit Institutions in fortifying governance, office of CAG said in a statement.

The SAI20 Engagement Group under CAG of India aims to bring together an ecosystem wherein SAIs are active partners in governance, promoting transparency and accountability, it said.

"Girish Chandra Murmu, CAG of India, firmly believes that the SAI20 collaboration initiative would continue to strengthen governance by fostering cooperation and coordination among member countries in supporting key global issues of economic growth and stability, trade, and sustainable development, thereby leading to effective policy-making and implementation in G20 countries," it said.

Under the guiding philosophy for India's Presidency of G20 i.e. Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam, which sees the world as 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future', Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) of India is proposing collaboration of G20 SAIs on two priority areas of Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence, it said.

A formal handing over ceremony of the presidency of SAI20 from SAI Indonesia to SAI India was held virtually on Tuesday, it said.

Bahtiar Arif, Secretary General, SAI Indonesia, formally handed over the presidency of SAI20 to Parveen Mehta, Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (Deputy CAG) who represented SAI India in the meeting, it said.