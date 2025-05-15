Cabinet clears Rs 3,706 cr semiconductor facility in UP’s Jewar by HCL-Foxconn JV

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor facility in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The project, a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, will focus on the production of display driver chips used in devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and vehicles.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, said the plant would have the capacity to process 20,000 wafers each month and produce around 3.6 crore chips monthly.

“This will be the sixth semiconductor unit approved in the country. The facility will manufacture advanced display driver chips that manage how content is presented on screens,” Vaishnaw stated. “It is a critical component for several sectors, including electronics and automotive.”

Foxconn, a major global player in electronics manufacturing, is known for assembling products for tech giants, including Apple. Vaishnaw said the upcoming plant would not only cater to domestic demand but also support Foxconn’s global requirements. “We foresee that this unit could pave the way for the establishment of display panel manufacturing in India,” he added.

The minister said the new unit is likely to begin operations by 2027 and is projected to generate direct employment for about 2,000 individuals. “Currently, the electronics manufacturing industry in India employs approximately 25 lakh people. With this plant, we expect a significant boost in job opportunities,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development on social media, describing it as a step forward in India’s semiconductor journey. “Today’s Cabinet decision regarding the establishment of a semiconductor unit in Uttar Pradesh will boost growth and innovation. It will create innumerable opportunities for the youth as well,” he posted on X.

Vaishnaw also pointed to the broader impact of the project, saying, “Semiconductors are foundational elements for electronics. This initiative will strengthen the entire ecosystem.”

The government has been actively promoting semiconductor manufacturing in the country as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imports and build a resilient supply chain.