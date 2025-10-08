Cabinet approves Rs 24,634 cr railway projects

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved four major multi-tracking railway projects spanning 18 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, at an estimated cost of Rs 24,634 crore. The projects are set to expand the Indian Railways network by approximately 894 km, enhancing connectivity for passengers and freight alike.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said the projects will benefit thousands of villages, reduce congestion, and strengthen logistics efficiency under the PM Gati Shakti initiative. “Cabinet approval for four key multi-tracking projects of the Indian Railways worth over Rs 24,000 crore across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will benefit thousands of villages, strengthen rail connectivity, ease congestion and enhance logistics efficiency under PM Gati Shakti,” Modi noted. He added that the projects will also boost passenger convenience, freight movement, and employment opportunities in the regions.

The four approved projects include a 3rd and 4th line covering 314 km between Wardha and Bhusawal in Maharashtra; an 84 km 4th line between Gondia and Dongargarh across Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh; a 259 km 3rd and 4th line between Vadodara and Ratlam in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; and a 4th line spanning 84 km between Itarsi, Bhopal, and Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

According to an official statement, these projects will improve connectivity for approximately 3,633 villages, home to around 85.84 lakh people, including the Aspirational Districts of Vidisha and Rajnandgaon.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted that the increased line capacity would significantly enhance mobility, operational efficiency, and service reliability for Indian Railways. “The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a New India, promoting comprehensive development in the area and enhancing employment and self-employment opportunities,” Vaishnaw said.

The projects are aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on multi-modal connectivity and integrated planning for freight and passenger movement. Vaishnaw also highlighted tourism benefits, noting that improved rail links would provide easier access to destinations such as Sanchi, Satpura Tiger Reserve, Bhimbetka rock shelters, Hazara Falls, and Nawegaon National Park.

On the freight front, the minister said these routes are vital for transporting coal, containers, cement, fly ash, food grains, and steel. Capacity augmentation is expected to add 78 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of freight traffic. He also stressed the environmental impact, noting that railway transport will help reduce oil imports by 28 crore litres and lower CO₂ emissions by 139 crore kg, equivalent to planting six crore trees.