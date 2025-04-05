Cabinet approves Rs 18,658 cr Railways multitracking projects

New Delhi: Aiming at modernising Indian Railways and boosting its line capacity, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved four multitracking projects, which will significantly enhance the efficiency of rail transportation for both passengers and goods, while also bolstering the logistics framework.

The projects, spearheaded by the Ministry of Railways, are estimated to cost around Rs 18,658 crore and are expected to be completed by the financial year 2030-31. They will collectively increase the Indian Railways network by approximately 1,247 km, covering 15 districts across three states—Maharashtra, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Further, the central government claimed that the projects are expected to generate direct employment for approximately 379 lakh human-days during the construction phase, thus providing a substantial economic boost to the regions involved.

The approved projects include the Sambalpur–Jarapda third and fourth lines, Jharsuguda–Sason third and fourth lines, Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa fifth and sixth lines, and the Gondia–Balharshah doubling project. These multi-tracking efforts are anticipated to enhance the mobility of Indian Railways significantly, reducing congestion and improving service reliability, particularly in some of the busiest sections of the railway network.

One of the key features of these projects is their focus on multi-modal connectivity, as envisioned in the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan. Through integrated planning, these initiatives aim to create a seamless network for the movement of people, goods, and services. The projects are particularly important for facilitating the transportation of essential commodities such as agricultural products, fertilisers, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, and limestone. This increased capacity is expected to accommodate an additional freight traffic volume of around 88.77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Moreover, these projects will positively impact environmental sustainability, the government at the centre informed. The enhanced rail infrastructure will help reduce logistics costs and minimise oil imports by around 95 crore litres. Moreover, the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, estimated at approximately 477 crore kg, is equivalent to planting around 19 crore trees. This aspect highlights the eco-friendly and energy-efficient nature of rail transportation, supporting India’s broader climate goals.

The infrastructure projects are also aligned with the government’s push towards self-reliance and regional development, aligned with the self-reliance initiative and will directly benefit about 3,350 villages and a population of around 47.25 lakh people.

Notably, the multi-tracking projects will enhance

connectivity to 19 new stations, including two Aspirational Districts—Gadchiroli and Rajnandgaon—thus promoting socio-economic development in these

regions.

Of particular significance is the Kharsia–Naya Raipur–Parmalkasa line, which will provide direct connectivity to newly emerging areas such as Baloda Bazar, a boost to

open avenues for industrial expansion, including the establishment of new cement plants and other industrial units.

As these projects improve transportation links, they are expected to drive industrial growth, thereby fostering economic prosperity in the areas covered.

A government communiqué also mentioned, “Indian Railways, known for being one of the most environmentally friendly and energy-efficient modes of transport, stands to gain immensely from these capacity augmentation projects. By alleviating congestion on key routes, these multitracking initiatives will ensure more reliable and faster services for both passengers and freight. This, in turn, will contribute to a more robust and efficient logistics network, reducing overall transportation time and costs.”

“The government’s decision to move ahead with these projects underscores its commitment to transforming Indian Railways into a more modern, efficient, and sustainable transportation network,” it added.