Cabinet approves India’s 2030 CWG bid

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday cleared India’s proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad identified as the preferred venue. The city has been pitched as offering “world class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture,” according to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

The approval comes after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formally backed the idea earlier this month. An ‘Expression of Interest’ had been submitted in March, and with the deadline for filing the official bid set for August 31, the IOA is expected to forward the final documents within the next two days.

“The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030,” the PIB noted. The statement also confirmed clearance for signing the Host Collaboration Agreement and extending guarantees from relevant government agencies, as well as sanctioning support to the Gujarat Government if the bid is successful.

India last staged the Games in 2010 in New Delhi. The upcoming decision on the 2030 edition will be taken by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow in November. With Canada pulling out of the race over financial concerns, India’s chances are seen as significantly strengthened.

The government release highlighted the city’s readiness: “Ahmedabad is an ideal host city… Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.”

Apart from the Narendra Modi Stadium, the under-construction Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave is set to play a central role. The complex will include a football arena, an aquatics centre, and indoor facilities for multiple disciplines. Ahmedabad is also among the cities being considered for India’s 2036 Olympic Games bid.

A Sports Ministry source said that budget estimates for 2030 will be finalised later. “The cost factor will be determined during negotiations with Commonwealth Sport depending on how big a roster we prepare,” the official said.

The 2026 Games in Glasgow will feature a trimmed-down programme of just 10 sports, excluding wrestling, shooting, badminton, and hockey. However, the IOA has made it clear that India intends to present an expanded schedule. “The plan is to have all our medal-earning sports like shooting, archery, wrestling. Our traditional sports like kabaddi and kho kho should also be there,” IOA joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey said earlier this month.

The government expects hosting the Games to bring wider benefits. “Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes,” the PIB release stated. It added that the event would “provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our nation.”