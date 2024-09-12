Cabinet approves construction of 62,500 km roads

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, greenlit the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV) on Wednesday. This new phase will extend from the financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29, with an ambitious plan to construct 62,500 km of all-weather roads. The initiative aims to connect 25,000 previously unconnected habitations, significantly enhancing rural connectivity.



The PMGSY-IV project has been allocated a total outlay of Rs 70,125 crore, with Rs 49,087.50 crore covered by the central government and Rs 21,037.50 crore by state governments.

This phase will also include the construction and upgrading of bridges along the new roadways.

The scheme targets habitations with populations over 500 in plain areas and over 250 in Northeast and hill states, as well as those affected by Left Wing Extremism with populations over 100. This initiative is expected to generate 40 crore human days of employment and will employ advanced construction techniques, including cold mix technology and waste plastic utilisation.

Road alignment and planning will utilise the PM Gati Shakti portal to enhance efficiency and effectiveness, incorporating international benchmarks and best practices.