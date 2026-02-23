C Rajagopalachari’s statue to replace Edwin Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday that a statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be replaced by a statue of C Rajagopalachari, the first Indian governor general of independent India.



Speaking during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said it was unfortunate that statues of British administrators continued to occupy space at the Rashtrapati Bhavan even after independence, while Indian leaders were not accorded similar recognition. He added that the country is now distancing itself from symbols of colonial rule and turning toward representations of Indian culture.

“A statue of British architect Edwin Lutyens also stood in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, this statue will be replaced by a statue of Rajaji,” Modi said.

Referring to his address from the Red Fort during the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the prime minister recalled outlining the Panch-Pran, including the call to shed a colonial mindset.

He announced that the Rajaji Utsav will be held on February 23, when Rajagopalachari’s statue will be unveiled in the central courtyard of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. An exhibition on Rajagopalachari will follow from February 24 to March 1.

Lutyens, who worked with Herbert Baker, designed several landmarks in New Delhi, including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, North and South Blocks, and India Gate. A central area of the Capital is also known as Lutyens’ Delhi in recognition of his work.

C Rajagopalachari, popularly known as Rajaji, was a prominent freedom fighter, statesman, and thinker who played a key role in India’s public life during and after the independence movement.

He became the first Indian governor general of independent India in 1948, succeeding Lord Mountbatten.

Rajagopalachari also served as the last governor general of undivided India and later held positions as chief minister of Madras State and Union home minister.

Known for his simplicity, moral discipline, and independent views, he regarded public office as a responsibility rather than a source of authority.

A close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, Rajagopalachari contributed to political thought, social reform, and literature, including retellings of Indian epics for wider audiences.

His legacy is often associated with principled leadership, intellectual independence, and lifelong commitment to public service.