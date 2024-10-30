Bus carrying Bihar police personnel falls into ditch, 29 injured

Ballia (UP): A private bus carrying personnel of the Special Arms Police of Bihar fell into a roadside ditch here, injuring 29 passengers, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday midnight when the bus was en route Siwan, Bihar, for peace and order duty during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. Ten of the injured soldiers have been admitted to the district hospital, while the remaining 19 are receiving treatment at the Community Health Center in Sonbarsa, Bairia. All injured personnel are reported to be in stable condition. Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir confirmed the incident, stating on Wednesday, "A bus, carrying E Company of the 18th Battalion, lost control near the Chand Diyar petrol pump around 12:30 AM on Tuesday and fell into a roadside ditch." The SP visited the district hospital to check on the injured soldiers and spoke with the doctors.