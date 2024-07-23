Budget will provide a new path of progress: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget for its sharp focus on youth, backward sections, women and middle class as also on manufacturing and infrastructure sectors, and asserted that the proposed employment-linked incentive schemes will create crores of new jobs. "This visionary budget will uplift and empower every stratum of our society, paving the way for a brighter future for all," Modi said in televised remarks on the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Modi said the budget was aimed at making the middle class stronger and will provide a new scale to education and skills development. "The budget has come up with strong plans to empower the tribal society, Dalits and backward classes. This budget will help in ensuring the economic participation of women," the prime minister said. The prime minister said the budget will provide a new path of progress for small traders and MSMEs. "There is a lot of focus on manufacturing and infrastructure in the budget. This will give new impetus to economic development," Modi said.

The prime minister said over the last 10 years, around 25 crore individuals have come out of poverty. "Building on this momentum, this budget will further energize the aspirations of our neo-middle class. Unprecedented opportunities will be unleashed for our younger generation," he said. "Also, this budget will empower the middle class like never before," the prime minister said.