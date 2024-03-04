Budget takes care of every sector, AAP govt inspired by ideals of 'Ram Rajya': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government's 2024-25 Budget takes care of every sector, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday and asserted that the AAP dispensation is inspired by the ideals of "Ram Rajya".

The chief minister also said the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, under which Rs 1,000 per month will be given to every adult woman, is probably the "world's biggest step towards women empowerment".

Addressing a press conference after Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented her maiden Budget in the House, Kejriwal said it is a "very good budget that takes care of every segment of people and sector".

"The Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana is perhaps the world's biggest programme of women empowerment. It will incur a huge amount. We will implement the scheme after the Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,000 will be provided per month to every adult woman in Delhi.

"There are around 67 lakh women voters in Delhi. You can exclude the Income Tax payer women from it and the women who avail of the benefits of government schemes. I think it (the scheme) will benefit around 45 to 50 lakh women," he said.

Also asked about the Budget outlay declining from the previous financial year, Kejriwal said, "We do not get a single penny out of the central pool of taxes. Earlier, we would get Rs 325 crore but even that has stopped now. This is like strangulating the hen that lays golden eggs."

The Delhi government's Budget outlay for the 2024-25 fiscal is Rs 76,000 crore against Rs 78,800 crore in the previous financial year.

Atishi said theirs is the only government that has not taken any loan, barring during the COVID-19 period.