Budget Session phase 1 ends, Parl to reconvene on March 10

New Delhi: The first part of Parliament’s Budget Session concluded on Thursday, with both houses adjourning until March 10. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reported that the lower house achieved a productivity rate of 112 per cent.

“The proceedings of the House are adjourned till 11 am on March 10,” Birla announced during the session’s closure.

The Speaker provided details of the session’s activities, noting that the Motion of Thanks debate following the President’s address lasted 17 hours and 23 minutes, with 173 MPs participating.

The Budget debate saw similar engagement, with 170 members contributing to discussions spanning 16 hours and 13 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha proceedings were temporarily adjourned until 2 pm due to Opposition protests regarding a project allocation to a businessman in Gujarat.

When the House reconvened, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Income Tax Bill, 2025, despite opposition parties’ objections. Sitharaman subsequently requested the Speaker to refer the bill to the Lok Sabha Select Committee for review.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings concluded following Sitharaman’s response to the Budget debate in the Upper House. Parliament will reconvene for the second part of the Budget Session, scheduled to run from March 10 to April 4.