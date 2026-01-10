Budget Session of Parliament begins on January 28; to continue till Apr 2

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will be convened from January 28 to April 2, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday, announcing the broad schedule for the key legislative and financial exercise of the year.

The session will open with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber, setting the tone for deliberations in both Houses.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to table the Economic Survey and present the general Budget during the session. However, Rijiju did not specify the date for the Budget presentation. The usual Budget Day, February 1, falls on a Sunday this year, leaving the government to announce when the financial statement will be brought before Parliament.

In a post on X, Rijiju said the session dates were cleared following presidential approval. “On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026,” he wrote. He added, “The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026.”

Rijiju said the proceedings will be split into two parts, with the first phase ending on February 13. Parliament will then go into recess from February 13 to March 9, and will reconvene on March 9 for the remainder of the session. Calling the break important for productive discussions, Rijiju said the schedule reflects “a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance.”