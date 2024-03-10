BSP to go alone in LS polls: Mayawati

Lucknow: In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati once again reiterated that the BSP will contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, putting a halt to speculations of forming alliances with third parties.



Rumours had been circulating regarding the BSP’s closeness to the Indian Alliance. Even the Congress leaders have said that BSP should be part of INDIA bloc so as to give strength to the opposition.

She has yet to announce any candidates for the elections, fueling speculations about the BSP’s potential involvement in the Indian Alliance.

However, on Saturday, Mayawati took to social media to make a statement. In her post, she announced the BSP’s decision to contest the elections solo.

Mayawati wrote that the BSP, equipped with its own strength and preparations, is gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently across the country. She condemned the spread of rumours about electoral alliances or forming a third front, labeling them as baseless and false news.

She urged the media to maintain its credibility by refraining from spreading such mischievous reports and cautioned the public to remain vigilant.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the BSP’s stronghold is significant, opponents appear uneasy with the prospect of the BSP contesting elections alone. Consequently, various misleading rumors are being circulated daily in an attempt to mislead the public, she said.

However, Mayawati said, party’s decision to contest the elections independently is unwavering, with the BSP steadfastly committed to the interests of the Bahujan community.

Mayawati has consistently refused to engage in any form of alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.