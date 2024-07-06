BSP leader's murder not political, eight suspects held over killing: Police

The city Police on Saturday said the killing of Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong by a group of assailants was not political in nature and that all angles were being probed. Eight suspects in the case were nabbed within three hours of the crime on Friday, City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told reporters here and denied that the BSP leader faced any threat to his life. "The chances of a political motive is very low, though previous enmity could not be ruled out," the Commissioner said. Divulging details on the slaying, he said Armstrong was hacked at 7.15 pm on Friday when he was proceeding towards his under-construction house in Perambur here. Four persons accompanying him were also injured. Armstrong was rushed to a local hospital by his supporters and later succumbed, Rathore said. "Initial investigation, CCTV footages, cell phone tower location and eyewitness account led to the police arresting eight persons whom we strongly suspect are involved in commissioning the offence," he said. On the allegation by certain political parties that those arrested were not the real culprits, he replied only further investigation would prove. "But right now we have sufficient evidence to prove that they would have committed the offence," he said. It also seemed "a little premature" to claim the murder was a retaliatory killing. Nevertheless, this angle too was being probed into, he said and added Armstrong did not figure in the threat category. So police watched him only as a political leader, in so far as this incident was concerned.

As many as 10 special teams had been formed under Additional Commissioner of Police (North), Asra Garg, and the officials were carrying out investigations from various angles and looking for the possible involvement of more people in the killing, he said. Asked about the motive behind the murder, he said the special team was probing it. "It doesn't point towards that. There is no political angle at all," he reiterated. Most of the arrested persons have some pending cases against them, he added. To a question, he said they were arrested by the police and did not surrender, as claimed in some quarters. He indicated Armstrong's burial could be held on Sunday.

All efforts would be made to ensure punishment for the accused, the official added. Several political leaders and supporters of the slain leader have questioned if the arrested were the real culprits. His supporters, who staged a protest outside the hospital, claimed the killing was "planned" and demanded a CBI probe into the death of the 52-year-old former Chennai Corporation Councillor. A BSP functionary said it was a "planned murder" and claimed there was an "intelligence failure." Therefore, the central agency should probe the case. The continued protest by Armstrong's supporters outside the hospital, located opposite the Chennai Central railway station, affected traffic movement on the busy Poonamallee High Road and they were later removed from there by the police. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock over Armstrong's death and expressed his condolences and said the culprits were caught in an overnight operation. Stalin said he was shocked and anguished over Armstrong's death. "The police have arrested those involved in his murder in an overnight operation," he said in a post on 'X'.

He said he had ordered the police to conduct the investigation expeditiously and ensure that the culprits were punished according to law. "I would like to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and friends," he said. A post-mortem on Armstrong's body was conducted at a government hospital here on Saturday. Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Lok Sabha member Thol Thirumavalavan claimed those who are now in police custody in connection with the case had "surrendered" before them and that they were not the real culprits. Praising Armstrong for his public work, he said the deceased leader was a "trusted" colleague of BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. "His body will be kept for public homage at a private school in Perambur," he told reporters after visiting the government hospital.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai also said the "real culprits" behind the murder should be brought to book. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was trying to speak to the family of the victim, he added. AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, condoled Armstrong's death and also slammed the ruling DMK over law and order.

In a post on 'X,' he expressed concern over the killing of a "national party's state chief" and alleged there was no fear of police, government and law and this had emboldened individuals to resort to such crimes and slammed the Chief Minister. BJP state president K Annamalai said violence and brutality had become normal in the three years of DMK rule and said the CM should ponder over if he has the moral right to continue in the post, vis-a-vis the law and order situation.