BSP govt essential for effective implementation of reservation, says Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday said effective implementation of reservation policies for Dalits, tribals and backward classes is not possible without a "Bahujan government", while accusing ruling governments of weakening these provisions.

Addressing a meeting of party office-bearers at the BSP state office here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that both central and state governments were making reservation "ineffective and inactive".

"Without a government of the Bahujan Samaj, it is impossible to implement reservation with the right intent and policy," she said, strongly criticising what she termed as dilution of constitutional safeguards meant for marginalised communities.

According to a BSP statement, Mayawati also hit out at the government over what she described as reliance on "hollow slogans" instead of addressing pressing issues like unemployment and poverty.

She stated that the situation of "roti-rozi" (livelihood) in a large and economically backward state like Uttar Pradesh was worsening, while governments were attempting to address people's hardships through "rhetoric and promises".

"It is unfortunate that governments are trying to tackle hunger, poverty and unemployment through slogans and announcements," she said.

The BSP supremo stressed that "self-reliance cannot remain just a slogan" and must be implemented with sincerity to ensure employment for all and improve the lives of the Bahujan community.

She also questioned whether excessive dependence on the private sector could lead to true self-reliance, calling for serious deliberation on the issue.

Highlighting rising prices amid global developments, including tensions in West Asia, Mayawati said increasing costs of fuel and essential commodities were aggravating the problems of the poor and working classes.

She urged the government to take effective measures to control inflation and prevent a crisis similar to demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayawati further said that development in the country was not inclusive, alleging that it was limited to "a handful of ruling elites" and did not benefit the larger population.

Calling for a "Bahujan-oriented model of development", she said the country needed policies focused on the welfare of the poor and generating employment.

During the meeting, she reviewed organisational preparedness and directed party leaders to strengthen the BSP at the grassroots level and expand its support base ahead of upcoming elections.

She also instructed that candidates be selected with proper representation of all sections of society, in line with the party's principle of "sarvajan hitay, sarvajan sukhay".

Mayawati also urged party workers to mark the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14 with full commitment, calling on supporters from across Uttar Pradesh to gather in Lucknow to pay tribute at the Ambedkar Memorial.