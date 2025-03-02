BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand from key positions

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, and announced there will no successor to her in the party till she is alive.

At a high-level meeting here with party office bearers from across the country to strengthen the party, she announced significant changes in the party leadership.

The BSP chief appointed her brother Anand Kumar and Ramji Gautam as national coordinators to oversee party affairs across the country.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister stated that she would not announce her successor in the party till she is alive, stressing that for her the party and movement is supreme and relations can come later.

Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor.

She had last month announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, the father-in-law of Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and engaging in anti-party activities.

Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was expelled along with Nitin Singh, the Meerut district in-charge of BSP responsible for overseeing party operations in the southern states.