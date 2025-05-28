BSF says it targeted 76 Pak posts, 42 FDLs, destroyed three terror launch pads

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday announced a powerful counterattack following unprovoked firing and shelling by Pakistani Rangers along the Jammu International Border (IB). During Operation Sindoor, the BSF targeted 76 Pakistani border outposts and 42 forward defence locations (FDLs), destroying three terrorist launch pads, officials said.

BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Chiterpaul Singh explained the sequence of events: “Pakistan opened fire on 60 of our border posts and 49 forward defence locations. In response, we struck 76 of their posts and 42 FDLs.” The firing was reportedly aimed at facilitating the infiltration of 40 to 50 terrorists across the border.

A key launch pad linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) near the Sunderbani sector was destroyed, Singh added. “There is no activity detected from that location now.”

Inspector General (IG) of BSF Jammu Frontier, Shashank Anand, revealed that several terrorist launch pads were eliminated based on intelligence inputs. “We neutralised a Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pad opposite the ‘chicken neck’ area on the night of May 9–10 using a specialised weapon system,” he said. Additionally, launch pads in Loni, Mastpur, and Chabbra were destroyed.

Anand stated that ongoing assessments with partner agencies are underway to understand the full extent of damage. “Three launch pads and numerous posts were destroyed. Several Pakistani villages were evacuated by Rangers,” he noted.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the BSF and Army reinforced sensitive sectors including Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. “Pakistani Rangers reduced their forward visibility, but BSF maintained aggressive presence. Our troops, including women personnel, remained steadfast and prepared,” Anand remarked.

DIG Indreshwar recounted how BSF surveillance detected terrorist movement near Sialkot on May 8. “We launched a preemptive strike in the Samba sector to thwart their infiltration attempt,” he said. He described Pakistani Rangers’ retreat as “unexpected for soldiers” but warned that terror infrastructure might be rebuilt.

In response to shelling in the Akhnoor sector, the BSF targeted multiple Lashkar-e-Taiba launch pads near the border, destroying one only three kilometres from it, Anand confirmed.

DIG Virendra Datta reported intelligence about 18 to 20 terrorists attempting infiltration near Sunderbani. “We launched a strategic mortar attack and destroyed several enemy positions,” he said.

The IG praised the courage of BSF women personnel, highlighting Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari and others who stayed at forward posts under fire. He also confirmed Pakistani use of low-flying drones on May 10, which caused casualties, including two BSF personnel and an Army jawan.

In retaliation, the BSF struck Pakistani bunkers, surveillance, and communication sites in the Sialkot region. “To honour our martyrs, we will name two posts after them. One in Samba will be called ‘Sindoor’, Anand added.

Responding to reports of white flags along the border, the IG said, “Communication has taken place at the DGMO level only. We are monitoring closely and will act based on their future conduct.”

He highlighted seamless cooperation among BSF, Army, paramilitary forces, and J&K Police, with regular intelligence sharing.

Reflecting on the BSF’s history, Anand said, “From the 1965 war through Kargil and Operation Parakram, the BSF has stood firm. In Operation Sindoor, we inflicted significant damage while protecting our people and territory.”

“Our strategy remains aggressive,” he concluded. “Even when Pakistani Rangers withdrew, BSF maintained control—men and women defending the border together.”with agency inputs