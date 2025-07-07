BSF jawan shoots himself dead in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Constable Mridul Dass was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself, the officials said.

They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately.

Police have shifted the body of the deceased to Community Health Centre in Ramgarh for postmortem and also started inquest proceedings.