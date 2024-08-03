BSF DG, special DG’s tenures cut short; repatriated to state cadres

NEW DELHI: In a sudden and unprecedented move, the Centre on Friday removed Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Nitin Agrawal and his deputy, Special DG (West) Y.B. Khurania, sending them back to their respective state cadres with immediate effect.



Agrawal, a 1989-batch Kerala cadre officer, and Khurania, belonging to the 1990-batch of the Odisha cadre, have been “prematurely” repatriated with “immediate effect,” according to separate orders issued by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Agrawal had taken charge as the Border Security Force chief in June last year, while Khurania, as the Special DG (West), was heading the formation of the force along the Pakistan border that runs for about 2,289 kms along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in India’s western flank.

Well-placed sources said that constant infiltration from the international border is one of the factors behind the Centre’s move. There have been complaints against the BSF chief over critical matters, including alleged lack of coordination, sources said.

The BSF has some 2.65 lakh personnel and guards the borders with Pakistan in the west and Bangladesh in the east. The government’s move comes amid its decision to roll out a new security matrix for Jammu and Kashmir to counter the targeting of civilians and military personnel and camps by terrorists in recent weeks and months, including an attack on an army camp in Rajouri last week, in which one soldier was injured. In the past two months, attacks and ambushes have become regular events, particularly in the southern reaches of Pir Panjal, an area in which the spectre of terrorism had lain dormant for a long time.

At least 22 people, including 11 security personnel and a village defence guard (VDG) member, have been killed this year in such incidents in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts.