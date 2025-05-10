BSF destroys terrorist launch pad in Sialkot’s Looni after Pakistan violates ceasefire

Jammu: In a decisive retaliatory action following unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on Friday night, the Border Security Force (BSF) has confirmed the complete destruction of a terrorist launch pad located at Looni in Pakistan’s Sialkot district, opposite the Akhnoor area of Jammu.

The strike was part of a measured response to the ceasefire violation that began around 9 pm on Friday.

“The terrorist launch pad at Looni was completely destroyed,” BSF said in a statement issued on Saturday, emphasising the force’s commitment to neutralising cross-border threats.

This development marks a significant escalation in tensions along the International Boundary, even as Indian forces remain on high alert to ensure the nation’s security and sovereignty.

“On May 9, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing on BSF posts in the Jammu Sector. BSF responded in a commensurate manner, causing widespread damage to the posts and assets of the Pakistan Rangers along the International Boundary. The terrorist launch pad at Looni, district Sialkot opposite Akhnoor area was completely destroyed by the BSF. Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken,” BSF mentioned in the statement.

As per the officials, no casualties on the Indian side have been reported so far.

Earlier on Friday, in a major security operation along the India-Pakistan border the BSF had also thwarted a significant infiltration attempt in the Samba Sector of the Jammu frontier and neutralized seven terrorists.

According to the BSF, a large group of terrorists attempted to cross into Indian territory under the cover of fire provided by Pakistan Rangers from the Dhandhar post on early Friday. However, the attempt was promptly detected by the BSF’s advanced surveillance grid.

“Acting swiftly, alert BSF troops engaged the infiltrators in a fierce exchange of fire. In the ensuing gunfight, at least seven terrorists were neutralized,” the BSF had said on Friday.

Additionally, retaliatory action by the BSF caused extensive damage to the Dhandhar post.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, had also issued a Hand-Held Thermal Imager (HHTI) clip of destruction of Pakistni Post Dhandhar.

Meanwhile, India launched the retaliatory strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, the sources told ANI. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

At least four airbases in Pakistan were hit by Indian strikes in the early hours of Saturday, top government sources said, as tensions between the two countries continue to escalate.