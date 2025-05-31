BSF dealt major blow to Pak which would take them years to overcome: Amit Shah

Poonch (J&K): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the Border Security Force (BSF) had destroyed more than 118 Pakistani forward posts and dismantled their surveillance infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, terming it a decisive blow to Pakistan’s capabilities along the border.

Shah, who concluded a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, described the action as a major success during a review of the security situation and preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra. Speaking to BSF personnel in the Jammu Frontier region, he stated, “When Pakistan responded to our anti-terror operations by shelling civilian areas, it was the BSF jawans who retaliated with unprecedented force.”

According to Shah, Pakistan’s surveillance and communication systems sustained significant damage in the four-day military exchange that began on May 7. “More than 118 Pakistani posts were damaged or destroyed. Their entire surveillance system was dismantled, and according to the BSF Director General, it may take them four to five years to rebuild it,” he said.

Addressing BSF personnel stationed in forward areas, Shah remarked, “Such a scale of destruction in such a short time reflects the extraordinary preparedness and bravery of our forces.”

The Union minister acknowledged the casualties resulting from cross-border shelling in the Poonch sector, where 14 civilians were among the 28 people killed in a wave of artillery and drone attacks between May 7 and 10. Over 70 others were injured across the Jammu region.

During his visit to Poonch, Shah met families affected by the attacks and distributed appointment letters for government jobs as part of an immediate relief initiative. “We know no compensation can replace the lives lost, but these measures reflect the solidarity of the government and the people of India,” he said.

Shah also confirmed that a comprehensive relief package for those affected would be introduced shortly. “For the damage to homes, businesses, and places of worship — temples, gurdwaras, mosques — the government is working on a structured assistance plan,” he said.

The strikes carried out under Operation Sindoor were in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this month. Shah said India’s response was limited strictly to terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “We did not target any civilian or military installations,” he said. “With pinpoint accuracy and restraint, our forces eliminated hundreds of terrorists and dismantled their bases.”

Following these strikes, Pakistan launched retaliatory attacks on Indian residential areas, particularly in Poonch. Shah said this reaction had exposed Pakistan’s support for terror groups. “When we attacked terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan treated it as an attack on itself. This has laid bare its role as a sponsor of terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting India’s current approach to national security, Shah said the armed forces operate under a clearly defined policy that permits no leniency toward threats. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we have a zero-tolerance policy. Any interference on our borders or with our civilians will be firmly dealt with,” he told reporters.

Shah also praised the Jammu and Kashmir administration for its swift evacuation efforts. “Thousands were moved to safer locations promptly, preventing further loss of life,” he noted.