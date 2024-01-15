BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles banned as Delhi’s AQI plummets

New Delhi: Alarming air quality levels in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) prompted the Centre and the Delhi government to take drastic measures on Sunday. Responding to a significant rise in the AQI (reaching 457 by 11 am on Sunday), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked stringent Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).



This translates to a temporary ban on non-essential construction work and, most strikingly, a ban on all BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers plying within the NCT of Delhi. The ban, effective immediately, is aimed at curbing further deterioration of air quality during unfavorable climatic conditions and heightened local pollution. The Delhi transport department, acting on the CAQM’s directive, highlighted the immediacy and urgency of the situation. The order, citing both GRAP and the Motor Vehicles Act, outlined the restrictions and penalties for non-compliance. Exceptions are granted only to emergency services, police vehicles, and government vehicles engaged in enforcement duties. Violating the ban can attract a hefty fine of Rs 20,000.

GRAP, the winter pollution control plan for the region, categorises air quality and prescribes corresponding action stages. The GRAP categorises actions into four stages: Stage I “Poor” (AQI 201-300); Stage II “Very Poor” (AQI 301-400); Stage III “Severe” (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV “Severe Plus” (AQI>450).