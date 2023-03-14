BRS leader K Kavitha to hold round table conference on women's quota bill in Delhi on Mar 15

BRS leader K Kavitha would hold a round table conference in New Delhi on Wednesday with political parties, civil society organisations and others over the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

The round table conference would be held at a hotel in the national capital from 3 to 5 PM on March 15, Kavitha's office said here on Tuesday.

The event is being organised by Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation headed by Kavitha.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, led a hunger strike in Delhi on March 10 seeking the passage of the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in this Budget session of Parliament.

Congress and BJP had alleged that the BRS MLC's hunger strike in support of the bill was an attempt to divert attention from her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha deposed before the ED for nine hours on March 11 for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The officials had said the BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.