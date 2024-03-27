BRS leader K Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha until April 9. The decision was made in light of the ongoing investigation into her alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam. The court noted that the economic nature of the purported offence makes it more complex than a typical crime. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been granted permission by the court to respond to Kavitha’s interim bail plea by April 1. Kavitha, aged 46, was taken into custody by the central probe agency on March 15. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja stated that due to the pending investigation and the need to uncover further proceeds of the crime, Kavitha will remain in judicial custody until April 9. The court has scheduled her next appearance for 11 AM on that day.



Upon her presentation in court following the end of her ED custody, Kavitha claimed to reporters that the case against her is not about money laundering, but rather “political laundering”. She alleged that the case was fabricated and expressed confidence in her innocence.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, Kavitha’s lawyer, Nitesh Rana, requested interim bail due to her minor son’s exam. The ED countered this by requesting time to respond to the bail plea, which the court granted, setting a deadline of April 1.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhri, representing Kavitha, asked the court for access to seized materials and documents related to the case against the BRS leader. However, the judge declined this request, citing the absence of a provision for such access under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chaudhri also sought access to Kavitha’s medical examination report from her 10-day custodial interrogation. The court directed the ED to provide these reports to Kavitha’s counsel.

In response to a separate application from Kavitha, the court permitted her to have access to certain items in jail due to her medical condition. These items include home-cooked food, a mattress, slippers, clothes, a bedsheet, books, a blanket, pen, paper, jewellery, and medicines. Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested in Hyderabad and initially placed in seven-day ED custody on March 16, which was later extended by three days.

The court noted the ED’s argument for her continued custody, stating that Kavitha’s influential status could potentially affect the witnesses and evidence, thereby hampering the ongoing investigation. The ED has also alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the ‘South Group’, accused of paying AAP kickbacks of Rs 100 crore for a significant share of liquor licences in the national capital.