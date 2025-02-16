Brief exchange of fire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Jammu: A brief exchange of fire took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, security officials said.

They said an Indian Army post came under fire from a forested area across the LoC around 11.30 am in Gulpur sector.

They said soldiers retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for a very brief period.

There was no damage on the Indian side, the officials said.

They said it was not immediately clear whether the Pakistan army was behind the firing, or it was terrorists hiding in the forests and waiting for an opportunity to sneak in.

There were a few cross-border incidents last week, including an IED explosion that killed two army personnel including a captain. Two other soldiers were injured in cross-border firing in violation of ceasefire. Indian troops retaliated befittingly, inflicting "heavy casualties" on the Pakistani side.

The ceasefire violation along the borders in J&K have become few and far between

since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021.