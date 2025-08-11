Bridge built to restore connectivity in flood-hit Uttarkashi, relief supply intensified

Uttarkashi: A 90-foot Bailey bridge was completed on Sunday in the flood-affected regions of Uttarkashi, restoring a vital link between Gangnani and Harshil along the Gangotri National Highway. The construction, carried out by the Indian Army and Border Roads Organisation (BRO), was completed in a single day despite persistent bad weather, officials said.

According to the district administration, four people have been confirmed dead, two bodies have been recovered, and 49 individuals remain missing. By Sunday afternoon, 177 people were airlifted from affected zones, bringing the total number rescued to around 1,200. Rescue efforts began later than planned due to poor weather, starting at 10 am.

The bridge’s installation comes as relief operations intensify for residents stranded for more than five days following Tuesday’s flash floods and mudslides, which submerged large parts of Dharali village and nearby areas. Authorities have deployed sniffer and cadaver dogs, as well as thermal imaging cameras, to locate the missing.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, after reviewing the situation at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Dehradun, flagged off six vehicles loaded with relief supplies for Dharali. The consignment, provided under a CSR initiative by Kotak Mahindra Bank, includes raw rations such as flour, rice, pulses, edible oil, and daily-use items like soap and toothpaste, enough for 10 to 12 days. Blankets, clothes, and shoes were also sent.

Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli directed the supply of 2,000 litres of diesel daily to Dharali and the provision of LPG cylinders. Horses and mules are being used to transport essentials until damaged roads are repaired. An alternate route has been created along the Harshil–Dharali road to facilitate deliveries.

Helicopters have conducted over 260 sorties since August 7, with eight choppers operating from the Matli helipad and additional Army aircraft including Chinook, Mi-17, ALH-1, and Cheetah models supporting the effort. Medical teams, including specialist doctors, remain stationed in affected areas.

Blockages caused by landslides and erosion at Songad, Dabrani, Harsil, and Dharali are being cleared “on a war footing,” officials reported. Power supply, disrupted after the disaster destroyed infrastructure, was partially restored in Harsil valley on Sunday. Engineers replaced poles, repaired wires, and used generator sets, solar energy, and micro-hydro grids to bring electricity back, including a 25-kilowatt supply to Mukhwa village.

To support search efforts, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is preparing to deploy divers with rafts. Rescuers are examining before-and-after photographs of locations where missing persons were last seen.

A satellite communication hub has been set up in Dharali to replace lost mobile connectivity, while drone flights in several affected zones remain banned to avoid interference with helicopters.