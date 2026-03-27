Brent trades above $103

New Delhi: Brent crude prices surged on Thursday amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, hovering above the $100 per barrel mark. The benchmark briefly climbed to around $106–107 per barrel, with some reports noting levels near $103–105 during volatile trading. Prices have risen sharply in recent weeks, gaining over 40 per cent this month as supply concerns intensify due to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts attribute the rally to fears of prolonged conflict affecting global oil flows, keeping markets on edge despite intermittent declines earlier this week on hopes of a ceasefire.