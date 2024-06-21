Brand J-K successfully promoted on global platform under PM Modi's leadership: LG

Srinagar: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Territory administration has been successful in promoting brand Jammu and Kashmir on the global platform, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.



Sinha made these remarks after inaugurating J&K Trade Show 2024 at Kashmir Heritage Government Arts Emporium here.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the artisans, weavers, growers and business entrepreneurs.

He lauded the endeavour of the industries and commerce department and J&K Trade and Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) to promote the diverse sectors of handicraft, handloom, agriculture and horticulture.

"J&K Trade Show reflects that the Union Territory of J-K has ushered in an era of opportunities. It also reiterates our commitment to create a vibrant business and trade ecosystem in the UT and provide a new identity to J&K's unique cultural and artistic heritage in the global market," Sinha said.

The LG highlighted the key initiatives of the UT administration under the guidance of the prime minister to bring reforms in agriculture, handloom and handicraft sectors.

"We are formulating and executing policies keeping in mind the region's rich culture, heritage, agricultural excellence to ensure sustainable growth and employment generation. I am happy to see 'One District, One Product' is encouraging economic opportunities," he said.

Sinha said under the leadership of the prime minister, the UT administration has been successful in promoting brand Jammu Kashmir on the global platform.

"Our mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' has brought a positive change in the lives of artisans, weavers, farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders," the Lt Governor added.

Referring to the conduct of the main event of the International Yoga Day led by the prime minister at SKICC here earlier in the day, Sinha said Modi leading the programmes like International Day of Yoga and 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' has given a new momentum to the growth journey of J-K.

Highlighting the growth opportunities in sectors like industries, handicraft, handloom, agriculture and allied sector, food processing and agro-based industry, the Lt Governor called upon the artisans, weavers, buyers, producers and entrepreneurs to contribute in realising the potential of J-K.

Earlier, the Lt Governor visited the stalls put up by the artisans, weavers, growers and entrepreneurs, from J&K and other regions, showcasing their products to the buyers from India and abroad.