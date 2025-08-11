LS, RS adjourned minutes after proceedings commence in both houses today

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 2 pm due to vociferous protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar electoral rolls and other issues. When the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and holding placards. Initially, Speaker Om Birla tried to continue the business of the House -- Question Hour -- by allowing members to ask questions related to the Ministry of Environment and Forests amid the din.

After about 10 minutes, Birla said the opposition members have been "systematically disrupting" the proceedings of the House for 14 days with their protests. "This is against the rules and regulations and against the democratic process. People elected you as their representatives to raise their issues and to fulfil their hopes and aspirations, but you are only protesting," he said. "People of the country are watching you," he said and adjourned the House till 2 pm. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the SIR exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the Bihar assembly elections due later this year. Barring discussions on Operation Sindoor in both Houses, Parliament has seen little business ever since the Monsoon session began on July 21 due to repeated adjournments initially due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor and then for a discussion on SIR.

Rajya Sabha on Monday was adjourned till post-lunch session within minutes of start of proceedings, as Opposition MPs continued to raise the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Soon after listed officials papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and the well of the House, leading to adjournment of proceedings till 2 pm. Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 29 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised by them. As Opposition MPs shouted slogans over what they allege as 'vote chori' (electoral theft) being done through SIR, Harivansh asked listed Zero Hour, where matters of public importance are raised by members, to be taken up. With Opposition MPs unrelenting, Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.