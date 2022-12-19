Border Dispute To Heat Up Maharashtra Winter Session

The Maharashtra opposition has asked for a three-week assembly winter session, which is starting in Nagpur on December 19, in order to discuss the backward areas of Vidarbha and Marathwada, the opposition also boycotted the conventional tea party hosted by CM Eknath Shinde at his official residence in the city on the evening of December 19.

A meeting was held by all the opposition parties making it rather clear that it would target the state government over the border row with Karnataka, along with issues like, alleged insult of icons like Shivaji Maharaj by the state governor BS Koshyari, agricultural prblems, and shifting of big projects to the neighbouring states.

Leader of opposition Ajit Pawar also claimed that the Shinde-Fadnavis government miserably failed in trying to fulfill expectations of the people of Maharashtra in every situation and, therefore, as a result all opposition parties had unanimously decided to not attend the CM's tea party.

One of the opposition leader NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal claimed: "Never in Maharashtra's 62-year history such a large number of villages in border areas have expressed wish to shift to neighbouring states for not getting requisite facilities."





































