Booking agent fails to inform passengers about departure time change; 32 miss Singapore-bound flight

Two American citizens and as many permanent residents were among those killed in the tragic plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara early this week, a US official has said.

Speaking at his daily news conference on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way it can in this difficult hour.

At least 71 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines' aircraft with 72 people onboard crashed into Seti river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport, according to officials of the Kathmandu-based carrier.

One person on board the aircraft is still missing.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic Yeti Airlines crash over the weekend which killed... two US citizens and two lawful permanent residents. Our thoughts are with the families of those on board," Price said.

"The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can in this difficult hour," he said.

Indian-American Congressman Dr Ami Bera condoled the loss of lives in the plane crash.

"Sending my deepest condolences to the people of Nepal and the loved ones of those who perished in this weekend's devastating plane crash," Bera said in a tweet.

The government of Nepal has formed a five-member probe committee to investigate the crash - the country's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.