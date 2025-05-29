Boney Kapoor’s Film City project hits roadblocks

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has rejected the layout plans submitted by Bayview Bhutani Film City Private Limited — a consortium led by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the Bhutani Group — for the proposed ‘Film City’ in Sector 21 here along the Expressway, citing multiple rule violations.

Yeida issued a notice to the firm, asking it to revise and resubmit the plan within three days.

Officials said the current layout lacks key clearances, including a fire no-objection certificate (NOC) and a structural safety certificate. It also breaches the sanctioned land use by proposing commercial construction on land designated as green space.

Submitted recently, the layout plan for the first phase of the Film City project drew objections from Yeida due to “significant deviations from approved land use norms”.

“The Authority’s main concern is the proposed repurposing of green areas originally reserved for parks, playgrounds, and multi-purpose open spaces,” said Yeida CEO Arun Vir Singh. “The consortium plans to build film studios, accommodations, and related infrastructure on this land, which is inconsistent with the sanctioned use.” At a recent meeting between Yeida, the Bhutani Group and Kapoor, the CEO reiterated the Authority’s priority of developing the Film City in line with planning regulations. He directed the consortium to revise the plan and submit a compliant version within the next three days.

Meanwhile, the YEIDA on Tuesday confirmed that the groundbreaking ceremony of Film City in Sector 21 is expected to take place by the end of June so that work on the project can start within the stipulated time frame. The project, which is one of the ambitious plans of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to make the state a major hub of film production, media, entertainment, and tourism. CM Adityanath may also join the foundation-laying ceremony, said officials. Earlier, Kapoor had confirmed strict compliance with the concession agreement, stating that essential infrastructure, including film studios and an institute, would be completed within three years. The first phase of this project, to be built on 1,000 acres of land, will be developed on 230 acres with designated areas for film studios, training facilities, accommodation and commercial spaces, including shopping centres, apartments, studio towers, and entertainment venues. “The development of the Film City will begin with core infrastructure — including film studios and a film institute—which must be completed within three years. Once we achieve a certain level of construction of the film studios and institute, commercial development may start,” Kapoor said. Yeida officials remain resolute about following the agreement precisely, particularly regarding the sequence of development. “Only those aspects that conform strictly to the agreement will be sanctioned. No commercial development can begin before the core film infrastructure,” CEO Singh said. Bayview Bhutani received the project contract in 2024, placing the highest bid of 18 per cent revenue share. The award letter for the project was received in 2024, and the master plan was approved on January 30, 2025. On June 27, 2024, Yeida and the concessionaire representative Kapoor signed the concession agreement. The site’s right of way was transferred to the concessionaire on February 27, 2025. The project will be completed in three phases over the next eight years.