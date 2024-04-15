Bombay HC urges route changes for Ram Navami rallies near mosques

The Bombay High Court has directed the police to ensure there are no disruptions to law and order during the upcoming Ram Navami rally in the Malad-Malwani area, a region with a significant Muslim population [Aftab Siddique v. State of Maharashtra & Ors].



Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Manjusha Deshpande made this directive in response to concerns that the rally's organizers intentionally choose routes passing through minority community areas.

The Court was made aware of previous incidents where speeches outside mosques during prayer times had led to violence, similar to the Mira Road unrest in January 2024.

It's worth noting that the Malad-Malwani area saw riots during last year's Ram Navami procession.

Speaking to Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf, the Bench stated, “It's crucial to change the rally routes. If law and order issues arise, consequences will follow..."

Assuring the Court, Saraf confirmed that the police would exercise heightened vigilance. “The directive from the Court has been communicated to the top police officials, and they will fulfill their duties responsibly,” he said.

While the Court acknowledged that it cannot prohibit public rallies, it emphasized the importance of prompt police action should any law and order issues arise.

“We can't stop public rallies. However, we anticipate that your officers will act swiftly and in line with the law if breaches occur, regardless of party affiliations. We previously permitted a rally based on assurances that no law would be broken, yet an FIR had to be filed. Action must be taken for any violations, or we'll require an affidavit from the police,” the Bench remarked.

The Court was hearing a petition from five Mumbai residents, including two Mira Road violence victims. They alleged that the police hadn't registered cases against Maharashtra BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane and Geeta Jain, and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for purported hate speeches during the January 2024 Mira Road violence.

The petition also pointed out that Rane had visited other areas like Govandi and Malvani, where he allegedly delivered more inflammatory speeches.

Previously, on April 9, the Court had directed the Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar Police Commissioners to personally review videos of the leaders' speeches and decide on appropriate action.

Updating the Court today, Saraf stated that the Police Commissioners would reach a decision on whether to file FIRs for hate speech within a week.

Furthermore, the Court asked Saraf to personally review the speeches and advise the police as necessary, emphasizing that any action taken should reach its logical conclusion.

“If a speaker violates the law, action can be taken. If organizers and speakers don't show restraint, the law will take its course,” the Court concluded.

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for April 23.