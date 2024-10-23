Bomb threats rattle aviation sector, airlines face Rs 600 crore in losses

New Delhi/ Mumbai: In an unprecedented series of events, nearly 80 domestic and international flights operating within and out of India received bomb threats over the course of 24 hours. While the threats were later confirmed as hoaxes, they left thousands of passengers and security personnel in a state of high alert, causing widespread disruption.



The bomb threats, which targeted a range of airlines, have raised serious concerns about aviation safety, costing airlines an estimated Rs 600 crore in losses, according to two former airline officials.

On Tuesday alone, around 50 flights from various airlines were subjected to bomb threats. This included 13 flights each from IndiGo and Air India, 12 flights from Akasa Air, and 11 from Vistara. The situation was no better the previous night when around 30 flights—operated by IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara—received similar threats.

In total, more than 170 flights operated by Indian carriers have faced bomb threats over the past nine days, mostly through social media platforms. In some cases, international flights were even diverted as a precautionary measure.

The disruption caused by these bomb threats comes with a heavy financial price tag. A former official from the finance department of a domestic airline explained that the average cost of disruption for a domestic flight stands at approximately Rs 1.5 crore. For international flights, the losses are steeper, ranging between Rs 5 crore and Rs 5.5 crore. On average, the estimated cost of disruption across all affected flights is Rs 3.5 crore per flight.

Using these averages, the total financial loss from the more than 170 flights affected by the bomb threats over the past nine days is projected to be around Rs 600 crore. However, this figure could vary depending on factors such as the type of aircraft (narrow-body or wide-body) and the length of the flights impacted.

Another official with experience in the finance department of a domestic airline emphasised that operational costs are typically higher for wide-body aircraft. These larger planes, which are commonly used for international flights, incur higher fuel costs and parking charges, in addition to the indirect impact that disruptions can have on the entire flight network.

In response to the bomb threats, Indian airlines have been on high alert, coordinating closely with security agencies and local authorities. An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed that 13 of its flights received bomb threats on Tuesday, but all passengers disembarked safely. The spokesperson listed the affected flights, which spanned domestic routes such as Bengaluru to Lucknow and Hyderabad to Jodhpur, as well as an international flight from Mumbai to Istanbul. Akasa Air, which also faced bomb threats, did not disclose the exact number of affected flights. However, the airline reiterated that all safety and security protocols were followed in close coordination with authorities.

Vistara and Air India also confirmed receiving threats on social media. Both airlines promptly alerted security agencies and followed standard procedures to ensure passenger safety.