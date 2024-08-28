Bodies of two teenage girls found hanging in UP village

Farrukhabad (UP): The bodies of two teenage girls were found hanging from a tree in a mango orchard in Bhagoutipur village, Kaimganj, on Tuesday morning. The girls, identified as Shashi (16) and Babli (18), had gone to attend a Janmashtami program at a village temple the previous night.



The bodies were found hanging by a local woman, who immediately alerted the families. The police were subsequently informed and arrived at the scene to remove the bodies and send them for postmortem.

The incident has sparked outrage in the village, with family members alleging foul play. Babli’s father, Ramveer, asserted that the girls were murdered and then hanged to make it appear as a suicide.

“Both the girls had gone to see the Janmashtami program at the temple. When they did not return by late night, we started searching for them. We repeatedly called my daughter’s mobile, but there was no answer. In the morning, when our relative went to the field, she found the bodies hanging in the orchard,” Ramveer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Alok Priyadarshi visited the scene and gathered information from the bereaved families. He confirmed that a mobile phone was recovered from the spot and that the investigation is being conducted from all possible angles. “The bodies of two friends were found hanging in a mango orchard. One was 18 years old, and the other was 16. The families have lodged a complaint, and we are awaiting the postmortem report to determine the cause of death,” SP Priyadarshi said.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav took to social media platform X to demand an impartial investigation into the case. “Finding the bodies of two girls hanging from a tree after attending a Janmashtami festival in Farrukhabad is a deeply sensitive incident. The BJP government should immediately conduct an impartial inquiry into this suspicious case of murder and present its findings. Such incidents create a terrifying atmosphere in society, causing deep mental trauma, especially among women. It is high time we address ‘women’s safety’ as a serious issue, rising above political considerations,” Yadav wrote.