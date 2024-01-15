Blinding fog grips north India, disrupts travel

New Delhi: North India shivered through Sunday as a blinding blanket of fog engulfed the Indo-Gangetic plains, reducing visibility to zero in several areas. This winter’s most intense and prolonged fog event disrupted travel, prompting warnings and advisories from authorities. In Delhi, the minimum temperature plummeted to a record-breaking 3.5 degrees Celsius – the season’s lowest so far for the city. While the maximum temperature reached a slightly above-average 20.6 degrees Celsius, the biting cold remained undeniable. This follows Saturday’s already shivering minimum of 3.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) urged caution, advising people to avoid unnecessary travel and take extra precautions while driving. “This is the first time this winter season that we’ve seen zero-meter visibility stretch from Amritsar to Dibrugarh,” stated an IMD spokesperson. The dense fog engulfed Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, making it “the longest duration and most intense fog event so far this season.”

The Indian Railways reported delays in 22 trains arriving in Delhi due to the poor visibility. Flights at airports were also affected, with potential delays and cancellations. Commuters venturing out were advised to use fog lights and exercise extreme caution on highways.

Visibility across affected areas varied throughout the morning. At 5:30 am, it sat at just 25 meters in several locations, including Patiala, Ambala, Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), and Purnia (Bihar). Amritsar, Chandigarh, Delhi, and major cities in Uttar Pradesh and Assam reported slightly better visibility of 50 meters.

Even areas like Guwahati and Agartala in the northeast experienced reduced visibility of 200 meters.

The dense fog near Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was particularly severe, with visibility dropping to zero by 5 am. Authorities advised travelers to check flight information and contact airlines for updates before arriving at the airport.

The IMD predicts the fog to gradually lift by midday, bringing relief to affected areas. However, they recommend remaining alert and following appropriate precautions during early morning hours in the coming days.