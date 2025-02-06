‘Blessed to be at Maha Kumbh’: PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a sacred dip on Wednesday in the Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Modi travelled by boat from Arail Ghat to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, acknowledging the greetings of enthusiastic crowds along the riverbanks.

Sharing pictures of his Sangam Snan on X, Modi expressed the peace and satisfaction he derived from Maa Ganga’s blessings. “I had the great fortune of performing Puja Archana after taking a dip in the holy Sangam at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh today. The blessings of Maa Ganga have brought me immense peace and satisfaction. I prayed for the happiness, prosperity, health, and well-being of all countrymen. Har Har Gange,” he posted.

Holding ‘rudraksh’ beads, Modi, dressed in a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, performed prayers to the sun and the Ganga amid Vedic chants. Later, he changed into a black jacket, white pyjamas, a saffron stole, and a Himachali cap for the ‘aarti’ on a specially built makeshift platform on the river. He offered milk, flowers, and a saree to the holy waters, guided by a priest.

“Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like crores of others, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion,” Modi wrote on X, praying for peace, wisdom, good health, and harmony for all. In another post, he added, “The confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality in the divine and grand Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj is overwhelming everyone.”

Security was heightened for the prime minister’s visit, which coincided with assembly elections in Delhi and bypolls in Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur. However, devotees continued their rituals at other ghats, with minimal disruptions.

Since becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi has visited religious sites on voting days 11 times, spanning two Lok Sabha elections and six state assembly polls. During this period, BJP won both general elections and formed governments in four out of six states—a success rate of 75 per cent.

Modi’s spiritual engagements remain a focal point of political discourse, blending devotion with electoral strategy as the nation heads towards critical elections.