Blaze in Sivakasi firecracker unit leaves 9 dead, 10 injured

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): A devastating fire broke out at a fireworks-manufacturing unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi, resulting in the loss of nine lives, including five women, and injuring 10 others, according to a senior police official.



The blaze engulfed seven rooms where firecrackers were stored, causing extensive damage to the premises. Authorities swiftly dispatched police and fire service personnel to transport the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi for urgent medical treatment.

While investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, it’s noted that the manufacturing unit is licensed, as confirmed by the senior police official.

The tragic incident prompted heartfelt condolences and expressions of sympathy from various dignitaries. President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conveyed their sorrow and offered prayers for the victims’ families and the swift recovery of the injured.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin also expressed deep sadness over the loss of lives and directed immediate relief measures for the affected families. The Chief Minister instructed district authorities to provide necessary medical care to the injured promptly.

Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah reported that the factory owner possessed a valid licence until 2026.

Initial investigations are focusing on potential causes such as the employment of untrained workers or overcrowding in rooms where manufacturing activities took place.

Despite efforts to enhance safety measures, including recent awareness meetings and safety protocols, the tragic accident underscores the need for continued vigilance to prevent such occurrences in the future.

It was only three days ago that the police conducted an awareness meeting among the fireworks manufacturers to prevent accidents. Even the district administration frequently conducted safety meetings, he said.

“But in spite of all these, the accident has happened. We will check for violations,” Abdullah said.

Condolences poured in from across the country, with Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, and BJP state chief K Annamalai also expressing their sympathies over the devastating loss of lives in the accident.