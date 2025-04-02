Blast at Gujarat firecracker warehouse claims 21 lives

Palanpur (Gujarat): A devastating explosion at a firecracker godown in Banaskantha district on Tuesday morning claimed at least 21 lives, including women and children, while six others sustained injuries, officials said. The blast, which took place at around 9:45 am in an industrial area near Deesa town, also led to a massive fire, reducing the structure to rubble.

“All the deceased were originally from Harda and Dewas districts of Madhya Pradesh,” confirmed district collector Mihir Patel. “The explosion resulted in the collapse of the godown’s reinforced concrete slab, crushing many inside.”

Authorities reported that five children, aged between three and 12 years, and five women were among the deceased. Police identified the children as Abhishek (3), Kiran (5), Rukma (6), Radha (10), and Krishna (12). Among the women killed were labour contractor Laxmi Nayak (50), Daliben Nayak (25), Kesarben Nayak (40), Sunitaben Nayak (19), and Guddiben Nayak (30). A three-year-old girl named Naina was among the injured.

“The intensity of the blast was such that body parts were found scattered 200-300 metres away. Even family members staying on the premises were crushed under falling debris,” Patel said.

Emergency response teams, including seven fire units, eight ambulances, and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, were deployed to the site. Bulldozers were also used to clear the debris, according to Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana stated that an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the explosion. “Prima facie, the warehouse—Deepak Traders—was illegally storing firecrackers. An FIR has been registered, and five teams have been formed to investigate. We have also detained some individuals for questioning,” he said.

According to Deesa Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Neha Panchal, the godown’s licence for storing firecrackers expired on December 31, 2024, and was not renewed due to regulatory concerns. “They had applied for renewal, but authorities withheld approval as the facility lacked necessary safety measures,” Panchal stated. “It appears they were engaged in illegal firecracker manufacturing. Strong action will follow.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Banaskantha firecracker explosion. My thoughts are with the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Prime Minister’s Office posted on X. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also conveyed his sympathies and declared financial aid of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav followed suit, announcing Rs 2 lakh compensation for the victims’ families and dispatching a team led by a Cabinet minister for coordination.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders criticised the BJP-led Gujarat government over the incident. Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation for each victim’s family and called for a thorough investigation. “The government cannot shirk responsibility. This tragedy reflects its negligence,” Mevani said.

AAP’s Gujarat president Isudan Gadhvi questioned how illegal firecracker units operated unchecked. “This exposes the administration’s failure. Those responsible—officials or politicians—must face strict action,” he asserted.

Investigations continue as forensic teams analyse the blast site, while authorities prepare to take stringent action against those found culpable.