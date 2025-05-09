Blackout in several Punjab districts; sound of loud explosions heard in Pathankot, Ferozepur

Chandigarh: Sounds resembling that of blasts were heard in Punjab's Pathankot and Ferozepur on Friday evening, prompting the authorities to clamp a blackout there and several other districts amid a military standoff between India and Pakistan.

Air raid sirens wailed in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur districts sending people into tizzy. Officials said the blackout was enforced in Ferozepur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Fazilka, Muktsar and Sangrur.

In Pathankot, Ferozepur, locals claimed that they heard sound of explosions while smiliar reports also came in from Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran's Patti area alothough there was no official confirmation about what caused the sound.

It was the second straight night of blackout and sound of blasts for Pathankot residents.

"Keep lights switched off. Keep the lights of mobile phones, cameras and inverter sets switched off. Cover windows with curtains. Cooperate with the district administration. We are for here your safety," and official announcement was sounded in the district.

In Hoshiarpur, the district administration enforced the blackout at 8:15 pm with Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain urging people to stay indoors and not to panic.

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu and Pathankot, after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict.

The renewed attempts and intense shelling by the Pakistani forces on the Line of Control(LoC) and the International Border(IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan came after India on Thursday morning targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities with one in Lahore being "neutralised".

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'.