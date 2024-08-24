Black robes out, Indian attire in for medical school convocation ceremonies

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has instructed its affiliated institutions to create a new dress code for graduation ceremonies that reflects the local traditions of their respective states. This directive aims to replace the current practice of wearing black robes and caps, which the ministry views as a remnant of colonial influence.



The ministry pointed out that the black academic attire, which originated in medieval Europe and was later imposed by the British in their colonies, is still widely used in various health institutes’ convocation ceremonies. Seeking to move away from this colonial-era custom, the ministry has decided that medical education institutions, including AIIMS and other National Institutes, should develop attire that aligns with the cultural heritage of their local regions.

These institutions have been asked to submit their proposals for new graduation attire, which will require approval from the Union Health Secretary. This initiative is part of a broader effort to replace colonial-era practices with more culturally relevant alternatives.