BJP's wavelength does not match that of Bengal's people: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the wavelengths of the BJP and people of the state are "completely different".

She termed BJP leaders as "migratory birds" and accused them of spreading lies about West Bengal.

"Bengal and BJP are not a good match as their wavelength is completely different from ours. While we uphold our culture & tradition, the migratory birds from Delhi do nothing but spread lies on Bengal, in Bengal," Banerjee said on X.

This election is about "deciding their fate and punishing them for their conspiracies", she said, adding that "Bengal will show the path to the country".

During her election campaign, Banerjee has been attacking the BJP, alleging that the central government was depriving the state of funds meant for social welfare schemes.