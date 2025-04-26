BJP’s Raja Iqbal Singh elected new Delhi mayor

New Delhi: BJP’s Raja Iqbal Singh was elected as Delhi’s new mayor on Friday, marking the party’s return to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after two years. Singh defeated Congress candidate Mandeep Singh by 125 votes, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) boycotted the election.

Of 142 votes cast, Singh secured 133. One vote was invalid, and BJP lost two votes due to MP Manoj Tiwari’s absence. Following Congress candidate Ariba Khan’s withdrawal, BJP’s Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected Deputy Mayor unopposed.

Singh pledged to form the Standing Committee within a month and work with the Delhi government to address key civic issues. His priorities include tackling corruption, improving parks, scrapping user charges, and resolving landfill and waterlogging issues.

A former North MCD Mayor and Akali Dal leader, Singh emphasised unity and development. Proceedings began with a two-minute silence for Pahalgam terror victims, and the BJP refrained from celebratory gestures.