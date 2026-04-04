BJP's one engine runs on misusing institutions, other on stoking 'communal discord': TMC's Abhishek

Kolkata: Attacking the BJP over its "double engine" pitch, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday alleged that while its one engine runs on misusing democratic institutions, the other runs on recruiting "local agents" like AIMIM, ISF and AJUP to stoke "communal discord".

Banerjee said Bengal will choose a government of the people, by the people, and for the people.

"Double Engine this, Double Engine that. You know what BJP's real Double Engine is? One engine runs on misusing democratic institutions, weaponising the Election Commission to delete genuine voters, transferring honest officers to destabilise the state machinery, and illegally importing outsiders to rig the electoral rolls," the Diamond Harbour MP alleged in a social media post.

"The second engine runs on recruiting local agents like AIMIM, ISF and AJUP to stoke communal discord, create unrest, split votes, and hand over advantage to BJP. But the people of Bengal have seen through this dirty game completely," he added.

Banerjee, the national general secretary of the party, said Bengal has already decided.

"Bengal will choose Maa-Mati-Manush, a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Not a Government that is off the people, buy the people, and far from the people," he said.