BJP's 'dictatorial' rule to end on June 4: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed the entire country is seething in anger against the BJP and will end its "dictatorial" rule on June 4, the counting day of the Lok Sabha polls. Addressing several street meetings at different locations in West Delhi, he claimed the BJP would soon arrest AAP leaders such as Raghav Chaddha, Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to crush the opposition.

The AAP national convener made the comments on the day his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal. He held 'Nukkad Sabhas' in Najafgarh, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar and Madipur soon after addressing a press conference over Kumar's arrest. Kejriwal said that he and all AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday and dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all of them at once.

The chief minister appealed to the people to vote for his party to stop him from going to jail again. "It's in your hands. If you want me to go to jail choose the BJP, otherwise choose the AAP." "They (BJP) are after us, they arrested Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and me. Today they arrested my PA, now they will arrest Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj," he added. Kejriwal said the Lok Sabha poll results will prove to the BJP that the entire country is angry with its "dictatorial" rule. He exuded confidence that people will oust the BJP from power. "People of the country are angry with them. People are fed up with inflation, unemployment and corruption," the AAP national convener said.

AAP's West Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate Mahabal Mishra was also present during the street meetings. Kejriwal, who was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court to campaign in the Lok Sabha polls. He will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2, a day after the last phase of polling in the general elections.