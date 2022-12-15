BJP's Bihar Ally Demands Ending Prohibition In State, Slams Nitish Kumar For Liquor Tragedy

BJP ally Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, headed by Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras, on Thursday demanded ending prohibition in Bihar, claiming that the policy has been a failure with a large number of people dying due to supply of spurious liquor.

The party alleged that over 40 people have died in the hooch tragedy in Saran and said a delegation of its MPs led by Paras will meet Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan over the incidents of deaths in the state due to consumption of spurious liquor and also the "deteriorating" law-and-order situation.

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party spokesperson Shravan Kumar Agrawal said party members, including its four MPs from the state, will organise a protest in Patna on December 17 over the tragedy in Saran.

"Prohibition should be ended," he said.

The sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

The party accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of making a "shameful" statement with his remarks that "jo piyega woh marega (those who drink may die as well)", saying instead of reaching out to the families who have lost their members to the tragedy he has been "insensitive and cruel".

According to the Saran district magistrate, the death toll in the hooch tragedy has climbed to 26.