BJP’s Alipurduar MLA joins Trinamool

Kolkata: BJP MLA from Alipurduar constituency Suman Kanjilal joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee dealing yet another blow to the saffron brigade in Bengal.



The TMC took to its official Twitter handle to announce that the BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal joined TMC on Sunday. The party tweeted: “Rejecting the anti-people policies & hate-laden agenda of @BJP4India, Shri Suman Kanjilal joined the AITC family today, in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @ abhishekaitc”.

The party further made a jibe at the BJP, writing: “Yet another BJP MLA from Bengal has realised the truth that BJP has no intention to serve people.”

Trinamool workers, last month, had gathered at ward number 1 of Alipurduar town for their protest in front of the residence of Kanjilal.

As part of the protests, local TMC leaders delivered speeches and accused the BJP MLA of not taking any initiative to get funds for housing and 100 days work schemes from the Centre. Ever since Kanjilal won the Assembly elections, sources said he remained absent in most BJP meetings. Sources revealed that although Kanjilal won from the Alipurduar constituency, he was lagging by 131 votes from his booth. The BJP supposedly wanted him to also contest in the Alipurduar Municipality polls but Kanjilal remained aloof.

It is from the booth in ward number 1 of the Alipurduar Municipality that Kanjilal was lagging in terms of votes against TMC candidate Sourav Chakraborty in the 2021 Assembly elections.