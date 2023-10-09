MillenniumPost
Big Story

BJP will form govt in all states under PM Modi's leadership assures J P Nadda after announcement of polls

BY MPost9 Oct 2023 12:30 PM GMT
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday welcomed the election commission's (EC) announcement of assembly polls in five states and claimed his party will form government in all the states with a big majority under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The BJP will form government in all states with a big majority under respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and will work with commitment to fulfil people's aspirations in the next five years," he said on X, soon after the EC's announcement of the poll schedule.

Five state assemblies of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls on different days beginning November 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

